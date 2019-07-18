© RAINBOW SKI AREA



After two weekends making do on man-made snow, the Rainbow Ski Area received moreThe St Arnaud ski field opened its Harry's Way run and the T-bar up to tower eight on Wednesday, and planned to extend the terrain up to tower 12 (the full T bar) with further snowfall.The go-to ski field for Blenheim and Nelson residents opened on July 6 with the Pomeroy's Beginner area and the Callahan Intermediate slope, relying mainly on their man-made product.Rainbow Ski Area manager James Lazor said the skifield now looked like a "totally different landscape"."Three days ago we were looking pretty dismal, all we had was the man-made snow on the beginner and intermediate slopes," Lazor said."We now really look like winter."As most skiers were waiting for the upper mountain to open, Lazor said the quieter days allowed beginners a chance to "get their feet wet".With a good crowd on Wednesday and more snow expected to arrive later in the week, this weekend would surely be the biggest yet, Lazor said.Like much of New Zealand's snow industry, the Rainbow Ski Area suffered a slow start to the season, but benefited from their preparation in off season.Approaching opening weekend on July 6, Lazor told Stuff his crews were working 24/7 to provide enough snow for visitors to enjoy themselves.