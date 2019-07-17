Frost in Entre Ríos.

The Argentine province of Entre Rios was affected by an unusual frost this weekend when the temperature dropped to -5º C. The intense cold affected a large part of the region's mandarin and orange production.

The meteorological phenomenon affected the departments of Concordia and Federacion the most.

Entre Rios is a province known for its citrus production. The intense frost affected the W. Murcott, Murcott, and Encore mandarins varieties, as well as various varieties of summer oranges.

It is still too recent to quantify the damages, but according to estimates, the production suffered a major setback.

Source: news.agrofy.com.ar