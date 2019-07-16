ufo snake shape washington
© Youtube/ThirdPhaseOfMoon
The snake-like UFO appears to have returned over Washington
A smake-like UFO appears to have returned after a bizarre object was seen "emitting an energy beam" above the US state of Washington.

Alien enthusiasts were sent into a frenzy last month when a baffling UFO shaped like a snake appeared above the Mojave Desert in California.

Several weeks later, a similar object was spotted plunging from the sky before speeding off at breakneck speed over Colorado.

And now, a third "snake UFO" has been caught on camera.

The video shows a grey cylindrical shape hovering in the blue skies above Washington.

At first, it seems stretched out but then appears to move and reflect a bright beam of light.

"It's the middle of the day, no clouds, some weird cylinder-looking thing with a flashing light on the end," Athena, behind the camera, said.

"It's not a balloon, it's not a banner because there's no plane.

"It's just flat-up in the sky, it's been moving positions."

Athena sent the clip to YouTube conspiracy channel thirdphaseofmoon, who noticed a second object. See clip here.

Blake Cousins said: "I was reviewing the footage and something zooms from the right to left.

"Just as the light pulsates, something flies by.

"It's probably just a bird but it could be a UFO.

"The light pops from the cylinder as soon as the UFO flies past."

Brett added that he believed the flash of light was almost like the object was "emitting a beam of energy".
snake ufo second light
© Youtube/ThirdPhaseOfMoon
Blake Cousins believes a second UFO was spotted passing the cylindrical shape
More than 45,000 people have seen the clip since it was posted to YouTube on July 13.

One user claimed to have spotted a second orb flying above the cylindrical shape.

"You can see another white orb...it is only captured once but it is extremely fast," they wrote.

Another commented: "That's incredible Blake. The last cylinder-shaped object looked like it was creating some sort of energy portal."

But a third was less convinced, saying: "Swear that's just a balloon."