A smake-like UFO appears to have returned after a bizarre object was seen "emitting an energy beam" above the US state of Washington.Alien enthusiasts were sent into a frenzy last month when a baffling UFO shaped like a snake appeared above the Mojave Desert in California.Several weeks later, a similar object was spotted plunging from the sky before speeding off at breakneck speed over Colorado.And now, a third "snake UFO" has been caught on camera.The video shows a grey cylindrical shape hovering in the blue skies above Washington.At first, it seems stretched out but then appears to move and reflect a bright beam of light."It's the middle of the day, no clouds, some weird cylinder-looking thing with a flashing light on the end," Athena, behind the camera, said."It's not a balloon, it's not a banner because there's no plane."It's just flat-up in the sky, it's been moving positions."Athena sent the clip to YouTube conspiracy channel thirdphaseofmoon, who noticed a second object. See clip here Blake Cousins said: "I was reviewing the footage and something zooms from the right to left."Just as the light pulsates, something flies by."It's probably just a bird but it could be a UFO."The light pops from the cylinder as soon as the UFO flies past."Brett added that he believed the flash of light was almost like the object was "emitting a beam of energy".More than 45,000 people have seen the clip since it was posted to YouTube on July 13.One user claimed to have spotted a second orb flying above the cylindrical shape."You can see another white orb...it is only captured once but it is extremely fast," they wrote.Another commented: "That's incredible Blake. The last cylinder-shaped object looked like it was creating some sort of energy portal."But a third was less convinced, saying: "Swear that's just a balloon."