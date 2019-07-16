Earth Changes
Record-high of 377 rivers reporting floods in China
Xinhua
Mon, 15 Jul 2019 13:23 UTC
A total of 377 rivers across the country have reported floods exceeding alarm levels, over 80 percent more than the annual number of such rivers registered since 1998 when severe floods hit China, according to Wang Zhangli, deputy director with the ministry's flood and drought disaster prevention department.
Some 15 small and medium-sized rivers had seen the all-time worst floods, Wang added.
Both north and south China are expected to see some regions suffering intensive rainfalls from July 16 to August 15, while two to three typhoons might hit China during this period.
The ministry has sent over 30 work teams to guide local floods relief work, according to the official.
Quote of the Day
Practical men, who believe themselves to be quite exempt from any intellectual influences, are usually slaves of some defunct economist. Madmen in authority, who hear voices in the air, are distilling their frenzy from some academic scribbler of a few years back. I am sure that the power of vested interests is vastly exaggerated compared to the gradual encroachment of ideas. Not, indeed, immediately, but after a certain interval; for in the field of economic and political philosophy there are not many who are influenced by new theories after they are 25 or 30 years of age, so that the ideas which civil servants and politicians and even agitators apply to current events are not likely to be the newest. But, soon or late, it is ideas, not vested interests, which are dangerous for good or evil.
Recent Comments
Obviously, no one got notice of these floods, when opening their fortune cookie. So should they want to know what happens next, rain and more rain...
Did someone say that there's worse to come, that must have been me. Time to wake up to the fact that planet Earth is a changing, and there's...
People are dying to go there...
I dropped the facebook 6 or 7 years ago for similar reasons. Courage Dr. Peterson, and thank you for your work.
Why is this happening? Corexit, radiation leaks, synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, garbage, biological, chemical and hazardous waste....all...
So should they want to know what happens next, rain and more rain etc etc etc.