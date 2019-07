© Xavier Granja Cedeño



An Interview with Txema Guijarro

Assange's Asylum

Imperial Power Up Close

Moreno's Betrayal

About the Author:

Txema Guijarro is a member of the Spanish parliament for Podemos.



About the Interview Participants:

Eoghan Gilmartin is a writer, translator and Jacobin contributor based in Madrid. He is also a member of Podemos.

Tommy Greene is a freelance journalist and translator based in Madrid.

By granting asylum to Julian Assange in 2012, Ecuadorian president Rafael Correa made clear his country would no longer bow to US diktats. The decision this spring to allow Assange's arrest shows how far Ecuador's challenge to empire has faded.According to Correa, his successorHe accused the new president of having "displayed a pathological hatred" of the Wikileaks founder, after his website had revealed details of a corruption scandal involving Moreno's family.Correa's decision to grant Assange asylum in 2012 came at the height of Latin America's Pink Tide , as progressive governments across the continent challenged US interference in the region.When Moreno secured electoral victory in 2017, the country seemed to be bucking the wider reactionary trend in the region. But upon taking office the new president quickly turned to the Right implementing a conservative economic agenda that has seen poverty levels rising anew.To examine Ecuador's approach to the Assange case and how its position has evolved over the last seven years, Eoghan Gilmartin and Tommy Greene sat down with Txema Guijarro . Currently an MP for Spain's radical-left Podemos party, Guijarro previously worked as an advisor to the Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Ricardo Patiño.. As he tells Jacobin, Moreno's opposition to Assange's asylum pre-dates his presidency and was already evident as early as 2012.What was your first mission for the Ecuadorian government in regard to Julian Assange?I had my first contact with Julian at the end of 2010. It came in the wake of the publication of the first round of stories based on the US diplomatic cables. At that point, Ecuadorian media outlets were beginning to gain access to the material but only publishing selective extracts relating to Ecuador. The cables had become a major domestic issue after the then-US ambassador had been expelled from the country over one of these published messages. In the cable, she had accused President Correa of appointing a new police chief whom he knew to be corrupt in order to consolidate his control over the police force.Ecuador was one of the few countries where the cables provoked such a high-level expulsion but the media was also being very selective — only publishing the material that suited them.I had my first face-to-face meeting with Julian a few months later in May 2011, andBut we established a secure line of communication and a few days later he agreed to our request.When did the question of Assange's asylum first get raised? And how did the Ecuadorian government go about responding to such a sensitive request — both in legal terms and as a question of international diplomacy?Julian entered the embassy in June 2012, but we received word that he was interested in discussing the possibility of asylum in February that year. I then went to meet him in March and explained to him that the government would study his case. But I never gave him any guarantees beyond saying thatIn particular, we had signed thewhich established diplomatic asylum [asylum granted within an embassy or legation] as a recognized legal principle among Latin American countries.The unit I ran in the foreign ministry wrote a report warning about this in February-March 2012. I made it clear that if we granted Julian asylum, the lack of international legislation in this area would mean we would very quickly find ourselves at a diplomatic impasse with no clear way out.But from the beginning presidentWithin the government, the consensus was thatAfter Assange entered the embassy,— being very open about our legal commitments but while also engaging with our international partners to find a way out of this standoff.We told Sweden that if it could guarantee that Julian would not be extradited back to UK or on to the US after his legal obligations had been fulfilled there, we would hand him over. But they were never able to do so.Clearly there was also an element of political interest here.It had been provoked by president Correa's legal case against the journalist Emilio Palacio, who had printed a series of slanderous accusations relating to the attempted coup in September 2010. When Correa won the case, major media outlets, which had always been hostile towards him, interpreted this as an attack on the free press. And so the Assange case was also an opportunity to show that Ecuador was on the side of free expression — though not on the side of smears.You spent more than six months in London organizing Assange's asylum and working on the logistics of his stay in the embassy. What types of tensions were there in this initial period between Assange and the diplomatic staff? And can you also talk aboutand which according to the Guardian also included surveillance operations against Assange? You installed cameras, heightened security on communications, as well as monitored his guests.You could pretty much walk straight in. Suddenly you had hundreds of protesters outside everyday with the embassy surrounded by British police and international media.We had to mount a rapid security operation, which involved the measures you mentioned. But these were not directed towards spying on Julian as such.Instead, they wereWe had no choice if the embassy was to continue functioning as a diplomatic mission. It was that or chaos.For example, during my seven months in London, I was continually followed by British intelligence. They never hid the fact. They wanted us to know we were being watched.But it is true that the cameras annoyed Julian. He was worried about the images being hacked by the intelligence services, and that we would end up doing the British's work for them. He repeatedly warned us that any information or documents circulating through the embassy could be intercepted and used by our opponents.But more generally, I think relations between him and the embassy staff were better than what anyone could have expected. The staff had amazing patience and, under difficult conditions, they managed to combine their diplomatic work with the task of caring for our famous guest. Of course, Julian was a very libertarian character, and this created significant challenges.The following year, 2013, you were sent to Moscow after Ecuador became involved in the Edward Snowden case. Can you talk about this experience?He had only managed to leave Hong KongIn reality, it was a document with absolutely no legal validity whatsoever, since it was an Ecuadorian consul in London attempting to authorize a US citizen's safe passage from Hong Kong.So Fidel, under pressure, signed and dispatched the letter of safe passage himself, without any authorization from above. This would ultimately cost him his position.I was then sent to Moscow as we were examining the possibility of granting Snowden asylum or alternatively arranging safe-passage to another Latin American country. Yet my memory of that week was of being confronted by US imperial power in a very concrete manner. Before, it had always been something more abstract, a metaphor.To start with,— every time I was on the streets, this happened.At the end of the interview,I sent on the letter to the president's office via a secure channel.The letter itself had nothing newsworthy in it, butThey were telling us that even when we used our security protocols, everything would be tracked and end up in their hands.Then after a week of working with Snowden,I had no idea what had happened. We had been making progress in terms of organizing an exit for Snowden. Having to then go tell him it was not possible was one of the hardest things I've had to do. I later found out thatIt is a dollarized country which does not have its own currency.Against an imperial power willing to go to such extremes, we could not continue.— as a sign of Russia's power and sovereignty. He wanted to make it clear the means used to pressure other countries did not work with a superpower like Russia.One of the most shocking episodes associated with the Snowden case was when Evo Morales' presidential jet was forced to land in Austria after European countries refused to grant it permission to enter their airspace.Can you explain why US intelligence services believed he was on the plane?A number of factors came together.However, when discussing the Venezuelan option, we referred to it under a kind of codename as the "Bolivian solution." Whenever we mentioned the Bolivian solution, we really meant Venezuela. And these communications would have been monitored.I was in a meeting where thecoming from them (which normally only happens when you are flying). When I saw on the news that they were bringing down Morales' plane, I realized that Snowden had put his devices in the Russian envelopes (and so the Americans lost their signal) at the same time as a number of Latin American presidents were leaving the Second Global Summit of Gas Exporting Countries, which took place in Moscow that year. All the other Latin-American presidents who had been in Moscow were returning via non-direct routes — for instance, Nicolas Maduro stopped off in Minsk. But Evo didn't.The episode was alsoto get hold of Snowden. In diplomatic history, it was completely unprecedented that countries such as France, Spain, and Italy should deny entry to a head of state's presidential jet.You have told me that you first had doubts about Lenin Moreno in 2012 after you attended a meeting between him and the UK's then-foreign secretary William Hague. Can you explain what happened at the meeting?Moreno, who was then vice-president, had an official visit to London planned long before Julian had entered the embassy. As part of that visit, which coincided with the Paralympics, he had a courtesy meeting scheduled with Hague. When the British did not cancel the meeting even after all the controversy, we were surprised but took it as an opportunity to communicate our position directly to the foreign secretary.We wanted to say as little about it as possible — any comment could trigger a news story.My first surprise, then, was at the airport, just after Moreno had landed. He was immediately asked about the case by an Italian journalist andI could not believe it. This was the vice-president speaking —I thought that maybe it had been a slip and he had not read the brief. But a few hours later, we had the meeting with William Hague in which he began straightaway by repeating the same message. He said something like: "I find it annoying that this man entered our embassy, and he rubs me up the wrong way." At this point we had not even granted Julian asylum. We were still studying the case. And this was our first message! I remember Hague looking to his translator to see if this was correct and then to his advisers with an expression of incredulity. It was such reckless behavior. It was clear that Moreno was unhappy about the Assange case even then.The impression created in many media reports over a number of years was that Assange had abused the hospitality of the Ecuadorian government in various ways. Was it your sense that these reports were fair and grounded in fact, or that there was an agenda behind them?From the beginning, theAll these previous political conflicts that were cited in support of this decision — for instance, the idea that Assange had out-and-out supported Catalan independentists and in so doing engineered a diplomatic crisis with Spain — were seriously exaggerated. Since 2012, Assange continued to carry out his own political work [with Wikileaks], which never gave us a massive problem.For instance, in the suggestion that he almost single-handedly swung the 2016 US elections in Trump's favor after Wikileaks published Hillary Clinton's emails.Absolutely. Such political earthquakes are never solely determined by one character in that way. That's why I'm convinced they were building up a case against Assange. When all these maneuvers began, along with Moreno's reaction in London, I started to think they were coordinated, and that they would end sooner or later with Assange's expulsion.But it was clear that they couldn't do that right away — it would have provoked a huge political storm against Moreno.Correa described Moreno as the "greatest traitor in Ecuadorian history" after Assange was arrested. Can you explain how their relationship broke down, particularly after Moreno took office?Moreno was selected as the candidate for a number of reasons. Firstly, he enjoyed high levels of popularity, as the soft or likeable face of the government, as against Correa, more of an executive figure. He was confrontational, while Moreno would tend to shy away from conflict if possible. This distribution of roles worked very well during Correa's tenure.Once it was clear Correa would step down, the decision was taken to present a softer face, considering that now it was time for a less combative, more managerial approach after the upheaval of the citizens' revolution. At the time this seemed like a sound plan — within Ecuadorian public opinion, there was also a certain sense of saturation, given Correa's quasi-permanent confrontations. So, the idea of a softer president ostensibly more given to dialogue seemed attractive. This was the initial plan, anyway.The Ecuadorian left would always relativize these positions.When Moreno came to power, we initially interpreted his government's actions as a change of style. But when it becomes clear this adaptation is increasingly serving to silence your own side, and not to confront powers imposing a program of economic and financial adjustments on the country, suspicions begin to grow.And in this sense, we went from one extreme to the other.With Moreno, you have to recognize that, whenyou're no longer talking about alliances or consensus — you've passed to the other side of the river.Was Moreno promised anything in exchange for handing Assange over — in terms of financial assistance for example?Some have claimed this was the case, but I do not think he was promised anything concretely. In the end, Assange had just become a nuisance who served no purpose for Moreno and made relations with the US and the EU more complicated. He wanted Assange gone from the beginning but, as I've said, he had to build up a case and turn public opinion against him.He finds himself being used as a pawn by more powerful actors. Moreno is using him as a justification for Assange's arrest — claiming the two men were involved in hacking the Ecuadorian government — while the US see him as part of its case against Julian.When was the last time you had contact with Assange, be it via media or in person?The last time I had a conversation with Julian was face-to-face in the embassy. I don't think Moreno had even come to power yet, or if he had it was only very recent. I say this because at this point I wasn't visiting as part of any mission, but simply came to see how a friend was holding up.As soon as Moreno took over, these kinds of visits were no longer possible. He imposed a very strict system of visits, whereby Assange could only see his lawyers. So, finding that this was the case, I was forced to take a step back.