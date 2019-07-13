© MeteoRimini



The bad weather on 9th July 2019 greatly affected Emilia Romagna and, in particular, a hailstorm lasting only slightly over a minute affected both the countryside and hills in the Cesena area.As explained by producer Gianni Biguzzi "the event didn't last long but stones were as big as cherries. We still haven't fully assessed the damaged, but cracks are visible on Gea nectarines."The Marche region was also affected, with strong winds swiping the coast and the hinterland as far as Ancona.On 8th July, strong storms with hail had affected the Veneto region and Venice and Chioggia in particular.