Tommy Robinson is set to ask President Donald Trump to give him emergency political asylum in the United States.Last week, the activist was found in contempt of court over a Facebook Live broadcast of defendants in a criminal trial. Robinson and his supporters claim he was merely engaging in journalism in covering a sexual grooming gang case at Leeds Crown Court in May 2018.Robinson now faces a maximum penalty of two years in jail.The United States Refugee Act of 1980, which is consistent with the United Nations' 1967 Protocol on Refugees, provides for the resettlement of persons subject to persecution in their homelands and includes cases where persons are likely to face persecution for their "political opinion".