Washington will cut its ties with British ambassador Kim Darroch, President Donald Trump has announced. According to leaked cables, Darroch called the Trump administration "dysfunctional," "inept," and "incompetent."In a rambling series of tweets critical of British Prime Minister Theresa May's handling of Brexit,In a series of diplomatic cables leaked to the Daily Mail and reported by the paper on Sunday,Throughout the telegrams -penned between 2017 and last month- Darroch refers to Trump as an "inept" and "dysfunctional" leader who "radiates insecurity," and whose presidency could "crash and burn" at any moment.He also ridiculed the "incendiary" "mix of fact and fiction" used by Trump to fire up the crowds at his campaign-style rallies.Darroch's scathing assessment of Trump earned him some criticism at home, too.