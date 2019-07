© Omaha Fire Dept.



A teenage girl in Nebraska was rescued from a massive 15-foot sinkhole after the concrete curb she was sitting on collapsed, plunging her down into the earth.The girl told authorities she was sitting behind the Uta Halee administrative building when she felt the concrete begin to crack. As she stood up, the ground crumbled beneath her and she fell into the hole, trapping her underneath dirt and concrete, the Omaha World-Herald reports.The Omaha Fire Department used a rope to remove the girl from the massive trench after they entered the hole and used airbags to remove the concrete from the girl's legs, the Herald added.The victim suffered a broken arm and a head injury, Douglas County Chief Deputy Sheriff Tom Wheeler said. The incident is most likely related to heavy rainfall that made the ground more unstable.sending it some 20 feet down after a pipe carrying stream water burst in heavy rains.Heavy rain is most likely the cause of the recent string of sinkholes, as rainfall gathers in previously untouched areas. Megan Taylor, a soils and water specialist with the University of Nebraska Extension Service, told the World-Herald. Heavy snowfall this winter and current flooding are most likely responsible."That really changes landscapes. And when you have extreme events, that's when you're going to see these sinkholes," she said.