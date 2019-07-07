© YouTube / nelson88s



The 4th of July celebrations in Washington, DC were marred by at least two incidents of flag-burning. In one case, protesters allegedly threw a flag at an officer while it was on fire.Scuffles broke out in front of the White House afterIn one of the incidents, the far-left protesters set a flag on fire just outside the White House lawn before allegedly hurling it at a Secret Service officer. Freelance photographer Marcus J. DiPaola, who posted photos of the incident on Twitter, wrote that the officer "recoiled in pain" from the flames. Another policeman can be seen putting out the flames with a fire extinguisher.A blurry video of the same incident, filmed from another angle, shows a police officer rushing to the scene, apparently to douse the flames, while loud cheers can be heard in the background.In another incident, a man wearing a red T-shirt with the Make America Great Again slogan charged at the protesters to wrestle away another burning flag. In a video of the showdown, he can be seen stomping on the flag in a futile attempt to put out the flames.The man, reportedly a veteran, then jumps into a rival crowd but gets escorted away by a uniformed police officer.In the meantime, fisticuffs broke out between the groups. Secret Service agents could be seen pinning several protesters to the ground.The Secret Service, cited by the Washington Examiner, said two people were arrested, including Gregory 'Joey' Johnson. Johnson is a veteran communist activist and a flag-burner who won a landmark case versus the state of Texas in 1989, which led to the Supreme Court lifting the bans on desecrating the US flag in 48 out of 50 states.Two officers suffered minor injuries while handling the suspects and were taken to the hospital.