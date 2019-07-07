The winter landscape appeared was particularly astonishing given that the rest of Europe continues to suffocate in a record-breaking heatwave.
Severe #Hailstorm a short time ago this evening 1st of July in Lappeenranta, #Finland Video captured by 📸 Tinke1313 Instagram; #severeweather #ExtremeWeather #Europe pic.twitter.com/uim1NcqWEy— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) July 1, 2019
WOW!!!! Severe #hailstorm this evening 1st of July in #Lappeenranta, Finland! Video by 📸 Heta82 IG #severeweather #ExtremeWeather pic.twitter.com/53q7mX0LrG— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) July 1, 2019
This July it is Cancer/Capricorn axis.