Scientists have identified a gene they say is directly linked to schizophrenia in an important development after 18 years of extensive brain and genetic research."We were also able to find this gene in a large genomic dataset of schizophrenia patients with European ancestry," said Bryan Mowry from the University of Queensland.When the team "knocked out" the NAPRT1 gene in zebrafish, they found its brain development was impaired and they are working to learn more about how the gene functions in the brain.The scientists hope their studies can reveal more about what makes people susceptible to schizophrenia, and help with potential future treatments.