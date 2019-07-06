© Reuters/Christian Hartmann/ FILE PHOTO

A booming economy is not the only characteristic of a truly modern city, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin told RT, adding that people's needs, quality of life, and social equality play a central role in modern urban development.Any future urban development strategy should be "human-centered," the mayor said, speaking to RT at this year's Moscow Urban Forum - an event attended by hundreds of city officials, heads of property development companies, urban specialists, architects, and scientists from more than 70 countries.The mayor believes that such an approach is also conducive to economic development as, after all, money follows people. "The more attractive the city is for the people, the more appealing it is for the business. The more interesting the city is, the more investors are prone to pour money into its development."A sizable part of this year's forum is centered around the idea of a healthy city, which does not just mean hospitals and extensive medical infrastructure, according to Sobyanin, who said that engaging social life and good ecology are no less important.The forum, which has been held since 2011, has already had a profound influence on the city's development. This year's event was held at Zaryadye Park located just outside the Kremlin, which was designed by one of the winners of a prestigious design contest - the Moscow Urban Forum Community Award - held during one of the previous forums.