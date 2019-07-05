Secret History
"Overwhelming evidence" Vatican 'hid art that showed female priests'
Independent.ie
Wed, 03 Jul 2019 02:30 UTC
Experts in theology and the early history of the Catholic Church heard Dr Ally Kateusz, research associate at the Wijngaards Institute for Catholic Research, outline the findings at a conference hosted by the International Society of Biblical Literature at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome yesterday.
Dr Kateusz, the author of 'Mary and Early Christian Women: Hidden Leadership', bases her research findings on the depiction of women as clergy in ancient artefacts and a mosaic in a Roman church in which Mary, the mother of Jesus, is depicted as a bishop.
She revealed that this mosaic contained a red cross on a vestment that only bishops wore.
But it was covered over with white paint on the orders of the Vatican "to disguise the fact that Mary was portrayed as a bishop".
The findings are set to challenge the long-held dogma in Catholicism that women cannot be priests, strictly enforced since Pope John Paul II, who also ruled that the issue of female priests could not even be discussed on pain of excommunication.
According to Dr Kateusz, the three oldest artefacts anywhere in the world depicting Christians at the altar in churches all portray a woman at the altar.
"They depict women at the altar in three of Christendom's most important churches - St Peter's in Rome, the Hagia Sophia in Constantinople and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem," she said.
Miriam Duignan, spokesperson for the Wijngaards Institute, said: "This is evidence that women served as clergy in some of the most important churches in Christendom."
Speaking about the Lateran Baptistery in Rome and the hidden mosaic there, Dr Kateusz said: "Pope Theodore commissioned this mosaic including the bishop's pallium [on Mary]. Her arms are raised as if performing the Eucharist. It is a symbolic way of saying Mary was a church leader."
Comment: Ancient coins suggest there may have been a female pope: Legends of a medieval female pope may be true
Reader Comments
I did read it twice, and then some. And I'm not doing anything you tell me to, as if you know better than me. I will pray when I see fit. And I will interpret what I want when I want without your belief system damning me to eternal hell.
These made up figures you use to hold your belief system above the rest of us are characters in a story. There is zero basis in fact that any of that actually existed. It is, and always has been, a belief system, and a tale to beat all tales..
We may need better scholarship here, or better reporting of scholarship.. or, even a basic understanding of Catholic theology.
OF COURSE, Mary was venerated in the early Church..... she is the MOTHER of the Church!
Christ gave her to us on the Cross. Read about it. It is in the Gospels.
Do us a favor. Read the entire Gospel at least twice before starting to write. Then study the early Church Fathers. Then pray. Then think...just think.. about starting to write about it. .