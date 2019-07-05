© Avshalom Sassoni/Jerusalem Post



About the Author:

Robert Inlakesh is a special contributor to 21WIRE and European correspondent for Press TV. He has reported from on the ground in occupied Palestine.

An Israeli off-duty police officer shot dead an 18 year old Ethiopian Israeli Jew, near Haifa, this Sunday sparking outrage amongst the Ethiopian Jewish population.Demonstrators voiced their outrage this Monday after the gunning down of an unarmed black Jewish teen in the area of Kiryat Haim, near Haifa which is located in Northern Israel.The officer, who has not been identified over his personal "security concerns", was apparently detained and later released tofollowing the incident.The claim made by the officer was that he approached an ongoing fight that had broken out and as he approached to help,The reason why I point out the teenagers ethnicity, is to place emphasis on the fact thatSimilar protests as this Monday's demonstration were sparked back in January when a 24 year old unarmed Ethiopian Jewish man was gunned down.An often untouched and ugly reality in Israel, aside from its egregious human rights violations against the native Palestinian population, is the persecution of Ethiopian Jews by their fellow Israelis of European and even Sephardic backgrounds.This case is an ongoing one, as the Ethiopian Jewish community remain in outrage and are expected by authorities to likely demonstrate again, prompting Israeli authorities to warn police to keep the situation calm and not inflame it.