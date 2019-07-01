A preliminary diagnoses from an autopsy revealed that Brian Butler's cause of death was sharp force trauma from a dog attack.On Sunday Butler's body was taken to the Western Kentucky Regional Medical Examiners Office in Madisonville, KY.On Saturday two pit bulls were located in the area where Butler was located. The dogs have been taken by Marshall County Animal Control as the investigation continues.State police are urging the public in the Gilbertsville community to be cautious of any loose dogs.The investigation by Kentucky State Police is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at (270)-856-3721.Original Story: Detectives with Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a Marshall County man who was found dead in the Gilbertsville community Saturday night.Troopers say they were called out around 8 p.m. after a body was found near a local roadway.According to police, the victim is 46-year-old Brian Butler, of Benton, Kentucky.