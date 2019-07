© WPVI



A 9-year-old girl is in critical condition in Philadelphia after a firework exploded in her hands, according to police."It was like a loud boom -- it was so loud, I heard it in the back room," neighbor Judith Sierra told ABC Philadelphia station WPVI . "There was smoke coming out of the house.""I see the little girl, blood all over her body," added neighbor Margarita Artiaga.according to police.The bomb squad was sent to the home, police said, and the special victims unit had been notified.