Syrian air defenses have responded to apparent missile attacks in the vicinity of Damascus and Homs, SANA reports, with its military source claiming that a number of 'hostile targets' have been intercepted.At least 4 people, including a baby, were killed in the strikes on the Damascus countryside, while 21 others suffered injuries, according to state TV.Besides the casualties, a number of houses on the outskirts of Damascus suffered "material damage.", according to TV channel Al-Mayadeen, Al-Masdar News, and other regional sources.It has yet to comment on the latest incident. However, in recent weeks, Tel Aviv confirmed striking multiple Syrian Army installations in retaliation for cross-border tensions surrounding the occupied Golan Heights.Damascus has urged the UN to put an end to these blatant sovereignty violations by Israel on several occasions. The Syrian government believes that Israeli strikes only bolster the fighting spirit of the remaining terrorists in the country.