Kilmarnock residents were woken by a huge explosion in the early hours of this morning.The mysterious event saw some people from the John Walker estate, just off Western Road, in the town woken from their slumber because the bang was so loud.Video footage captured by a resident's CCTVjust after 1am.Some theories suggest that the explosion could have been a power generator or an electrical transformer.One resident said: "I was cleaning up the house and was just about to go to bed."All of a sudden I heard this loud bang and the lights flickered throughout the house."It was only after I saw other residents talking online that I realised that it was an explosion of some kind."It was quite frightening for that time of the morning."Someone suggested that an electrical transformer may have blown up."(See video here