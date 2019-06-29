The Ravenna area, the areas of Lugo, Massa Lombarda, Bagnacavallo were those most affected with very large hailstones (up to 8 centimeters in diameter) and wind so strong as to destroy some protection systems.
"Even in the Modena area, the damages are enormous - explains Davide Marconi from Apofruit - especially on pears. In the uncovered plants, fruits have holes so large as to make them useless. Even in Nonantola the situation is the same. A wide area is very affected in the Modena province.
Damages in the Ravenna area are confirmed by Giancarlo Minguzzi, president of Fruitimprese. "In the area of Conselice, Bagnacavallo and neighboring municipalities we had reports of serious damage. Towards Alfonsine, on the other hand, there was a lot of heavy rain, but there was no hail."
"A lot of damage has been recorded in the whole Romagna region," says Danilo Misirocchi, president of Cia Romagna. "Rain, hail and strong winds were in the Ravenna, Forlì and Cesena areas, while in the Rimini area there were violent downpours."
According to Coldiretti, 124 violent hailstorms have been detected in Italy so far, almost twice as many as those recorded in the same period last year (+88%).
Severe hailstorm in Modena, north Italy this afternoon, June 22nd! Report: Bartoli Aba / Tornado in Italia pic.twitter.com/4O2ZDQCFb0— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) June 22, 2019