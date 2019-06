There are "certain cases where it may be in the public's interest to have access to certain Tweets, even if they would otherwise be in violation of our rules," Twitter said on Thursday , trying to shed some light on when and how they will deal with them going forward.A team of Twitter officials will make the determination in each case.While the document does not mention President Donald Trump by name, mainstream media outlets like CNN and Voice of America immediately jumped to the conclusion that he would find himself on the receiving end of the new policy.Journalist Tim Pool had a different take, accusing Twitter of giving special privileges to "elites."Meanwhile, Democrat pressure group Sleeping Giants scoffed at the measure, saying it does not go far enough.at a time when social media platforms are caught between demands to remove "hate speech" and threats of regulation and legal action because their content-policing seems to be overwhelmingly partisan in character.