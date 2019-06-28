For the last three months, there has been a bombshell story hiding in plain sight about an obscure government document that has been criminally under-reported by the establishment press. Thankfully, Hollywood is here to save the day and shed some much needed light on this ever-elusive information.
The document I am referring to, of course, is the Mueller Report, which according to Academy Award-nominated filmmaker and Hillary Clinton fanatic Rob Reiner, is an absolute mystery to ordinary (non-famous) Americans. In a patriotic act the equivalent of storming the beach on D-Day, Reiner has done a truly courageous and heroic thing to bring attention to this long ignored story... he made a five-minute video with his Hollywood friends.
On Thursday, June 20, a group called Now This put out the video directed by Reiner, which features celebrities such as Robert De Niro, Laurence Fishburne, and even former president-on-TV Martin Sheen, highlighting what they believe to be the criminality of Trump exposed in the report.
Reiner has been in the vanguard of Hollywood's pro-Hillary contingent and is a vociferous proponent of Trump and Russia's collusion in the 2016 election. In 2017, he teamed with David Frum to start a group called the Committee to Investigate Russia. This group also put out a video, one that starred former president-in-the-movies, Morgan Freeman, and it boldly declared that "We Are At War" with Russia.
Comment: David Frum: A neocon pundit who never saw a regime-change-inspired war he didn't like:
With that statement in mind, it should come as no surprise that Rob Reiner came to fame in the 1970s playing a character named 'Meathead' on All in the Family. It is nice to know he is still living up to the moniker.
Reiner is Hollywood royalty, being the son of comedy legend Carl Reiner, then a TV star in the aforementioned Meathead years, and then becoming one of Hollywood's most successful filmmakers, directing hits like This is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally and A Few Good Men.
In his most recent work, the Now This 'Mueller Report' video, Reiner tries to use his moviemaking prowess to make the argument that Trump is guilty of "collusion" but that no one realizes this because they haven't actually read the Mueller Report.
The video starts off on very shaky logical ground when just 44 seconds in, Rosie Perez emphatically declares, "virtually no one has read" the report. It pains me to point out to Meathead and Ms. Perez, which could be the title of a future buddy cop movie, that the Mueller Report has been published by different publishing companies, and those versions currently sit on the New York Times best seller list at #1 and #11.
Reiner's claim also ignores the fact that the press has reported on "virtually" nothing but Mueller's investigation for the last two and a half years. Considering the plethora of Mueller stories to the point of saturation in the media, the putting out of this video by Reiner is an act of animal cruelty worse than anything seen at Santa Anita racetrack, because at least at the track they properly dispose of their dead horses instead of continuing to beat them.
In an amusing bit of irony, Reiner and his Hollywood cohorts, who claim no one has read the report, prove themselves either to have not read it or not understood it when they repeatedly claim that Trump is proven guilty of "collusion" within its pages. The numerous references to "collusion" made me think of Reiner's classic comedy The Princess Bride and the character Inigo Montoya who says in the film, "you keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means."
"Collusion" is a nebulous word in the context of the Trump/Russia story and people who use it only do so to disinform and distract. As the Mueller Report states, it did not use "collusion" in their assessment of potential criminality because "collusion is not a specific offense or theory of liability found in the United States code."
Reiner and company intentionally say "collusion" instead of the more specific colloquial term 'coordinated', or the detailed legal term 'conspiracy', in order to mislead viewers about the contents of the Mueller Report. This obfuscation is proven by the report when it clearly states, "The investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian Government in its election interference activities."
In Reiner's video 'Cliff Notes' version of the report, he also holds up Trump campaign officials Paul Manafort and Rick Gates meeting up with a "Russian agent" in a cigar bar in New York City in order to give him polling information as a sort of smoking gun. The video fails to mention the Russian agent's name, which is Konstantin Kilimnik, maybe because he is also Ukrainian and clearly isn't a "Russian Agent" because he was actually a "sensitive" intelligence asset for the US State Department who would report to them on Ukrainian and Russian matters.
This insinuation of criminality is as equally obtuse as, and reminiscent of, the dim-witted band members from Reiner's iconic rock and roll mockumentary, This is Spinal Tap, recalling the numerous deaths of their drummers through the years, such as the one who "died in a bizarre gardening accident" that authorities felt was "best left unsolved," or the drummer who died when he "choked on vomit" but they didn't know whose vomit it was because "you can't really dust for vomit."
The video also declares that Trump officials met with 200 Russian "operatives" and that this again is proof of "collusion." In Reiner's Cold War-addled mind, every Russian is an "operative" or agent or asset, such as lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, who is described in the video as a "Putin-connected Russian lawyer" (no doubt her "Putin-connection" comes from simply being Russian).
The sort of Russophobic prejudice displayed by Reiner was best articulated by former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, when in 2017 he said, "Russians, who typically, almost genetically driven to co-opt, penetrate, gain favor, whatever, which is a typical Russian technique."
It is obvious that the gullible Reiner has fallen prey to the insidiously deceptive media narrative of Russiagate, which is the equivalent of his film The Princess Bride, where liberals are Princess Buttercup and Robert Mueller is the hero Westley, who will save them from the evil Prince Humperdinck, who is Trump.
This current insipid Reiner video is a symptom of the delusional orgy of ecstatic Trump and Russia hating in which Democrats have indulged in recent years. Like in When Harry Met Sally when an older woman (played by Rob Reiner's actual mother, Estelle) in a diner, who witnesses Sally demonstrate to Harry how she fakes an orgasm, masterfully deadpans the line "I'll have what she's having," liberals watch Rachel Maddow's orgasmic Russiagate coverage and declare, "I'll have what she's having." The Democrat hysteria over Trump and Russia results in a dangerously distorted perception of reality, a perfect example is the perilous Reiner statement "We are at War" with Russia.
The reality is that because of the intensity of Reiner's slavish, sycophantic worship of Hillary Clinton, no matter how many political videos he makes, he will convince no one of anything except the fact that he is a rabid political dog chasing his own tail, who is close to collapsing onto the floor in a dizzied state of exhaustion and madness. That is the truth, and to quote Colonel Jessup from A Few Good Men, Rob Reiner simply "can't handle the truth!"
About The Author
Michael McCaffrey lives in Los Angeles where he works as an acting coach, screenwriter and consultant. He is also a freelance film and cultural critic whose work can be read at RT, Counterpunch and at his website mpmacting.com.
