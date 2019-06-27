© AFP PHOTO / FRED TANNEAU

A gunman opened fire near a mosque in the French city of Brest, leaving two people injured.There is no information whether the shooter targeted the mosque specifically.Brest Prosecutor Jean-Philippe Recappe said the gunman opened fire as people were leaving the mosque in the city's Pontanezen neigborhood.According to local media, one of those shot was the controversial Imam Rachid Abou Houdeyfa. Having once been a proponent of ultra-conservative Islam,Police launched a manhunt for the attacker, who was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, AFP reported citing an unnamed police source.France's Minister of the Interior Christophe Castaner wrote on Twitter that extra security measures were being put in place at places of worship in response to the incident.