STEVE MOLLONKOPF: 5G will upgrade the human experience at home and across industries as we connect virtually everything. By 2020, analysts estimate that there will be more than 20 billion installed IoT devices around the world, generating massive amounts of data. With access to this kind of information, industries of all kinds will be able to reach new levels of efficiency as they add products, services, and capabilities.



TOM WHEELER: Yes, 5G will connect the internet of everything. If something can be connected, it will be connected in the 5G world. But with the predictions of hundreds of billions of microchips connected in products from pill bottles to plant waterers, you can be sure of only one thing: The biggest Internet of Things application has yet to be imagined. [. . .] Here's the key: The interconnected world that we live in today is the result of decisions made a decade ago. The interconnected world of the future will be the result of decisions we must make today, and that is why 5G is a national priority.



"It would greatly extend FCC's current policy of the MANDATORY IRRADIATION OF THE PUBLIC without adequate prior study of the potential health impact and assurance of safety. It would IRRADIATE EVERYONE, including the most vulnerable to harm from radio frequency radiation: pregnant women, unborn children, young children, teenagers, men of reproductive age, the elderly, the disabled, and the chronically ill."

JADEN URBI: Huawei wants to become a major player in 5G outside of China. But it's facing pressure internationally because of cybersecurity concerns dogging the company. The U.S. is urging its allies to block Huawei from 5G projects in their countries.



ELIZABETH LEE: [Zvi] Marom says China is using mobile technology as a tool for spying, and he's seen the evidence.



ZVI MAROM: They are actually using it for massive surveillance against their own population. We looked on the Huawei equipment to the level of every single chip there, and what we found is not very pleasant. This is not a commercial company's stuff. This is a kind of military grade stuff.



GLENN BECK: We have China coming in with their 5G network, all of the things that we're . . . It's like we're living in 1956 and they're not. And they don't care about rights. They don't care about people.



The truth is that the development of 5G networks and the various networked products that they will give rise to in the global smart city infrastructure, represent the greatest threat to freedom in the history of humanity.

ABBY LAVIDAO: We just hooked up the Nest maybe a month ago.



JENNA HANCHARD: Abby Lavidao and Conrado Cossalo wanted something to keep their family safe, so they installed "Nest," a smart home security camera system.



LAVIDAO: What drives me crazy is-so yesterday was the only day I decided to stay home. He's always here. They never had said anything. Ever.



HANCHARD: Yesterday Abby was alone with her two kids when she started hearing voices coming from their Nest.



LAVIDAO: Then they started cussing and saying "shut the eff up you n-word."



HANCHARD: At that point, Abby had figured out that someone had hacked into their security systems. She called her partner.



LAVIDAO: Conrado, somebody is in the Nest and is watching us and is talking to us right now.



STACEY HIGGINBOTHAM: I think within five years most people will have at least-[interrupted by blender] Jesus!



NEIL KARLINSKY: That is something out of a horror movie right there.



HIGGINBOTHAM: Man, can you imagine if- [laughing]



KARLINSKY: Like, we knew something was going to go on. That scared the tar out of me.



HIGGINBOTHAM: Yeah, that-That was a real jump.



AMIR ETEMADIEH: And we're going to go ahead and unlock the door. Her back door.



[Door unlocks]



HIGGINBOTHAM: Oh.



KARLINSKY: I think that was your lock.



HIGGINBOTHAM: That was our lock.



KARLINSKY: Let's go look. Come on.



KARLINSKY (VOICE-OVER): And that isn't any laughing matter.



KARLINSKY: See, but that's the real fear, right? You know, the other stuff is kind of funny, whatever, but I mean, someone can unlock your house . . .



HIGGINBOTHAM: Although, if someone really wants to get into your house, you can pick the lock-



KARLINSKY: Yeah, but isn't that the modern-day- [door locks] There it goes again. Isn't that the modern-day lock pick? There's a guy outside with a laptop who is opening and closing your door lock.



HIGGINBOTHAM: It is. And I don't like it.



ANDY GREENBERG (VOICE OVER): After their stunt on the highway, Chris and Charlie still wanted to show me a couple of other tricks. Below a certain speed they can control the Jeep's steering as long as it's in reverse, pop its locks, mess with the speedometer, and, of course, disable the brakes.



ANDY GREENBERG (IN CAR): OK, hold on tight. Hold on. Oh sh**.



"'Transformational' is an overused word, but I do believe it properly applies to these technologies," Petraeus was quoted as saying, "particularly to their effect on clandestine tradecraft. [. . .] Items of interest will be located, identified, monitored, and remotely controlled through technologies such as radio-frequency identification, sensor networks, tiny embedded servers, and energy harvesters - all connected to the next-generation internet using abundant, low-cost, and high-power computing."

"Smart" devices incorporated into the electric grid, vehicles-including autonomous vehicles-and household appliances are improving efficiency, energy conservation, and convenience. However, security industry analysts have demonstrated that many of these new systems can threaten data privacy, data integrity, or continuity of services. In the future, intelligence services might use the IoT for identification, surveillance, monitoring, location tracking, and targeting for recruitment, or to gain access to networks or user credentials.

have already laid out in exhaustive detail how the NSA is collecting

all

data flowing through the internet as we know it. Every phone call. Every email. Every web search. Every file stored to the cloud. Everything that passes from one computer or phone to another is being stored, catalogued, data-based and data-mined to construct detailed profiles of ordinary citizens.

NARRATOR: Cities use data every day, everything from showing you when your next train will arrive to measuring the air quality in different neighborhoods. Typically all this information is spread out across a ton of different agencies and companies in a bunch of different file formats and spreadsheets. But at Quayside we have the chance to start from scratch and build a single unified digital platform that's transparent, open, and accessible for everyone working to make our cities better.



TINA YAZDANI: The leaders behind Toronto's first data-driven smart city are under fire tonight after yet another resignation. This time, a member of Waterfront Toronto's digital advisory panel quit and wrote a strongly worded letter on her way out, sharing her deep concerns about privacy and data control.



STEVE PAIKIN: I want to get some feedback now from the former information and privacy commissioner from the province of Ontario, who, when you were here discussing this very topic, you were kind of bullish about it. And then I just couldn't happen but help notice that you've resigned from your involvement in all this. What happened?



ANA CAVOUKIAN: And I didn't. . . I didn't do it lightly. I wanted to draw attention to the fact that we had to make sure that all the personal data that was being collected automatically by the sensors and other technologies were de-identified at source-anonymized at source-



PAIKIN: "De-identified" meaning . . .?



CAVOUKIAN: Meaning no personal identifiers. You wouldn't know it's Ana Cavoukian walking, or you [walking], or this is my car, or anything. And the reason that was critical is unlike most uses of what I call operational data, where the individual-the data subject-can exercise some control over the use-the operation of that data. They can consent to it, they can revoke consent, they can choose not to consent. They have some sense of control with the data. Here you have no control. It's all being collected automatically with the emerging technology sensors all picking up data.



In the Technocracy Study Course, Hubbert, like a good technocrat, laid out the exact conditions that would need to be met for this vision to come to pass. According to him, technocracy would require: all energy usage and all consumer spending throughout the nation to be calculated and registered on a continuous and instantaneous basis;

a 24/7 inventory of all production and consumption;

a complete registry of all products available for sale, where they were ;produced, how much energy was expended in their production, and where and when they were sold;

and, finally, a "specific registration of the consumption of each individual, plus a record and description of the individual. Hubbert's vision was not just that of a totalitarian society in which every detail of every interaction was recorded and reported to a central authority, but, for the 1930s, the concept of continuously and instantaneously updated registries of every good in the economy was not just audacious, but borderline insane.



5G is not just a neutral mobile network. It is the backbone for a system of total surveillance, which has been written about and worked toward for the better part of a century. The world of the technocrats - the world of the smart grid and the world of constant, real-time surveillance of everything-would not be possible without the 5G network that is being installed right now.

JOSH DEL SOL: With the smart meters, they'll be able to tell exactly what's going on in your home down to the micro-second based upon 24/7 communication with all of your appliances. Which will also in the future, if this goes through fully and if there's not a public backlash, all of your appliances will need to have a wireless transmitter on them and they'll need to certified under some "smart program."



So this means not only-just stepping aside for one moment from the health issue-this means that not only is your smart meter emitting on average 13,000 microwave pulses per day but every one of your appliances is going to be doing the same thing because it will be needed to be communicating with the smart meter itself. So that is a serious concern and we'll get into that a little bit later. But as far as the privacy issue, just diving right in, the current CIA Director, David Petraeus, was quoted as saying, "We're gonna use smart-appliances to spy on you," and it's very much just putting it out there. It's kind of like, it's getting to a point now, James - and I'm sure you're seeing this - it's, like, they're just getting more and more in your face. And it's kind of like this collective force of the controllers and they're kind of saying, "This is what we're gonna do and what are you gonna do about it?" So they're almost challenging us in a schoolhouse bully sort of way: "What are you going to do about it?"



Thankfully, resistance is forming as the public is increasingly becoming aware of the health risks of 5G.

DONALD TRUMP: Secure 5G networks will absolutely be a vital link to America's prosperity and national security in the 21st century. 5G will be as much as 100 times faster than the current 4G cellular networks. It will transform the way our citizens work, learn, communicate, and travel. It will make American farms more productive, American manufacturing more competitive, and American health care better and more accessible. Basically, it covers almost everything, when you get right down to it. Pretty amazing.



And just as 4G networks paved the way for smartphones and all of the exciting breakthroughs they made possible-so many things-this will be more secure and resilient. 5G networks will also create astonishing and really thrilling new opportunities for our people, opportunities that we've never even thought we had a possibility of looking at.



We cannot allow any other country to out-compete the United States in this powerful industry of the future. We are leading by so much in so many different industries of that type, and we just can't let that happen.



The race to 5g is a race America must win, and it's a race, frankly, that our great companies are now involved in. We've given them the incentive they need. It's a race that we will win.



