"I am pleased to announce that @HouseJudiciary and House Intel will have Special Counsel Robert Mueller testify in open session on July 17, pursuant to a subpoena issued this evening. We look forward to having Mr. Mueller testify, as do all Americans."
While Nadler played it straight in his announcement, Schiff went on the attack with his announcement, "Robert Mueller has agreed to testify before Congress pursuant to subpoena. Russia attacked our democracy to help Trump win. Trump welcomed and used that help. As Mueller said, that should concern every American. And now, every American will get to hear directly from Mueller."
Text of press release and letter to Mueller:
Today, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) announced that Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III has agreed to testify pursuant to a subpoena before both the House Judiciary Committee and House Intelligence Committee in open session on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.UPDATE: Schiff and Nadler spoke to CNN about the Mueller hearings Schiff said each committee will from Mueller separately on the 17th of July:
In announcing the testimony, Nadler and Schiff released the following joint statement:
"Pursuant to subpoenas issued by the House Judiciary and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence tonight, Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III has agreed to testify before both Committees on July 17 in open session.
"Americans have demanded to hear directly from the Special Counsel so they can understand what he and his team examined, uncovered, and determined about Russia's attack on our democracy, the Trump campaign's acceptance and use of that help, and President Trump and his associates' obstruction of the investigation into that attack.
"We look forward to hearing his testimony, as do all Americans."
In a letter to Mueller accompanying each Committee's subpoena, the Chairmen wrote:
Dear Special Counsel Mueller:
Attached please find subpoenas from the House Judiciary Committee and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence to compel your testimony on July 17, 2019. Over the course of discussions about your appearance before Congress, we have consistently communicated our Committees' intention to issue these subpoenas, if necessary, and we now understand it is necessary to do so.
We further understand that there are certain sensitivities associated with your open testimony. In particular, the Special Counsel's Office referred several criminal investigations to other offices at the Department of Justice, and certain matters are ongoing. Your office, moreover, admirably limited public comment while the Special Counsel's Office's work was ongoing. You have also explained that you prefer for the Special Counsel's Office's written work to speak for itself.
Nevertheless, the American public deserves to hear directly from you about your investigation and conclusions. We will work with you to address legitimate concerns about preserving the integrity of your work, but we expect that you will appear before our Committees as scheduled.
Sincerely,