SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford spoke out against both Tory leadership contenders as he called on Theresa May to "admit that neither of the candidates for office should ever be elected prime minister".Mr Blackford criticised both Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt during PMQs, claiming the "Tory dream is to drag us out of the European Union no matter what the cost".His comments were brushed aside by Mrs May who argued that Mr Blackford had "voted effectively for no-deal" in refusing to back her Withdrawal Agreement for Brexit.Mr Blackford said: "Do or die, come what may, those are the words of the Prime Minister's likely successor. The truth behind the Brexit chaos in the Tory party is encompassed in those words. The Tory dream is to drag us out of the European Union no matter what the cost."Prime Minister, before you exit office, will you pledge to never vote for a successor willing to impose a devastating no-deal Brexit on all of us?"Mrs May replied: "As Prime Minister I voted three times in this House to ensure that we could take the UK out the EU with a deal that was good for the whole of the UK, and he voted effectively for no-deal."Mr Blackford turned his fire on Mr Johnson and Mr Hunt. He said: "My goodness, it's no wonder she's leaving - that was no answer to a question. The Prime Minister is showing gross cowardice."On the one hand, the Tories are asking people to put their faith in the most incompetent foreign secretary in a century, a man who has made a career out of lying, who has spent his week avoiding the media. Staging photos and playing to the extreme delusions of the Tory shires."On the other hand, we have the most incompetent health secretary in our history, a man who writes books on privatising our NHS. The Conservatives clearly don't like the truth."He added: "In her last days in office, will she finally act in the best interests of these islands - not the Conservative Party - and admit that neither of the candidates for office should ever be elected prime minister?"Mrs May replied: "Either of the candidates for this high office would do a darn sight better job than anybody sitting on any of those benches."