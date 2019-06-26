I am sorry to say, I cannot tell you exactly what the most recent New York Times Putin profile says, because I reached my free limit of articles and was asked to pay $1 per week to be a subscriber. If only the publishers there in New York could stop forcing liberal world order propaganda down my throat, $4 dollars a month might be a good price. Sadly, this most recent Putin demonization can only go out to publisher A.G. Sulzberger's devoted news zombies. The good news for NEO readers is, other liberal elite news outlets are accessible to the general public.
The Atlantic, in another a story in February of 2018 entitled "What Putin Really Wants," tried to convince readers that Vladimir Putin is just a lucky former KGB agent who just so happens to make complete fools out of most of the rest of the world's leadership. The author, Russia basher Julia Ioffe uses about half a billion words to create feasibility into a bullshit Russophobia narrative. After the author skillfully blends some basic truth into a compound lie involving Putin haters like Alexey Navalny and Olga Romanov, who's a director of the anti-Putin civil rights organization Jailed Russia. It's amazing for me that the only people who seem to know about Vladimir Putin's diabolical plans and what he wants are the people farthest away. The Atlantic and the New York Times never seem to even ask the Russia leader what's he's up to. It would all be funny if world order agents like Julia Ioffe were not sick psychopaths who will use anything to destroy Putin and Russia. Few will recall her sick portrayal of Moscow terror events in "The Moscow bombings don't matter." No wonder U.S. President Donald Trump called her "some kind of a sick woman". But let's move on past Israel stooges.
In 2015 the Brookings Institute did not ask what Putin is after, they told the world "This is what Putin really wants." That think tank big brains versus Putin piece tried to frame Russia's leader as a smartass chess player hell-bent on beating up on witless western counterparts. Interestingly, author Fiona Hill is a national security advisor to President Trump, and one of the trustees of the Eurasia Foundation, which the demonic Madeleine K. Albright's baby. It is the Eurasia Foundation that was supported in 2003 by George Soros, Boeing Compan, BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited, and Putin enemy and Yukos Oil oligarch Mikhael Khodorkovsky. Good job President Trump, you just hired the deep state that hates you into your camp. Your advisor thinks Putin and Russia want to redraw the borders of Europe. Who do you think has been doing the drawing the last 70 years?
In February of this year, NPR jumped on the Putin experts bandwagon with an interview of a clueless Georgetown professor plugging her book. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro's Q&A with Angela Stent about her book "Putin's World: Russia Against the West and with the Rest," it's just silly. At a point, the NPR writer asks if Stent is convinced Putin interfered with the 2016 election. Here is how the genius Russia expert replied:
"Well, certainly, we know that the Russians interfered via social media and via cyber means in the 2016 election. It's highly unlikely that something like that would have occurred unless it had been ordered by President Putin himself. This is not the kind of thing that you do in a freelance way."This social media wisdom comes from a woman whose Facebook account, which is now focused on her Putin book, has 56 followers and updates every month or so. I won't go on and destroy her digital credibility here, all you need to know is that she was a member of the senior advisory panel for NATO's supreme allied commander in Europe for Admiral James Stavridis and General Philip Breedlove. Again, why can't western media just call me or somebody else up to offer a dissenting view? There's a lot of people closer to Vladimir Putin and who've written a lot more. Strange, the information channel seems flawed in this way (insert sly grin).
In 2015 CNN ran with the story "What does Russia's President Putin really want?" This one came with the revelation that the most powerful man in the world had Asperger's Syndrom. Yale University fellow Thomas Graham contributed the creative headline "What Does Putin Really Want?" via Yale Global Online in March of last year. The Director of Henry Kissinger's geopolitical snake tank consultants offers up a surprisingly insightful profile of Russia's leader, one you might expect from the black hearts of American hegemony. Yes, Vladimir Putin does want his countrymen on an equal playing field. It's true that China is the key to the global power structure and a sustainable future. No, Putin is not going to beg the United States to be his friend. Russia can stand alone as she always has. Sorry to refute another paid world order minion.
A paper by Jeffrey Gedmin at Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service entitled "BEYOND CRIMEA: What Vladimir Putin Really Wants" convinces me I could have long since had my honorary doctorate had I sided with the globalists. Gedmin, a musicology expert who turned Atlantic Council, was the former President of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty from 2007 to 2011. And yes, he too swears on a stack of Mozart concertos he knows indubitably what Russia's leader is going to do next. I would not bore the reader further, but the funding trail of such geopolitical genius just eats at me. The Aspen Institute, Bill Gates, Rockefeller Foundation, Ford Foundation, Bloomberg, blah, blah, blah. These parrots of pious patriotism just make me sick. Gedmin just sings the same tune as the rest, only he's a more dangerous form of elitist grant remora. This Putin expert attached himself to the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), which boasts proudly the names of Dick Cheney and John Bolton. Make no mistake, the people associated with AEI are the lizard aliens far-out conspiracy advocates warn of. Read the Guardian piece on how they bribed scientists to refute global warming. But the point is made.
Do a Google search for the term "What does Putin want?" You will get over 33 million results from editorial or news from outlets from the BBC to Reuters, to the Washington Post and the Carnegie Endowment, and far, far beyond. Just imagine the amount of resource, the brain trust, the financial backing, or even the digital bandwidth it takes to profess the idiotic - the obvious - the not so secret mission of the Russian president. The Russian president wants to secure the rightful place of the biggest country in the world. Imagine that. A Russian leader daring to create policies to help his people.
I was talking with a Romanian friend about the "real Vladimir Putin" just yesterday. Some relatives are in town visiting and some of them work in the NATO sphere of things. At a point in the discussion, one the most vehement Putin critic just came out with the "truth" about Russia's leader. "Putin is a patriot," the former analyst chimed after our heated exchange over Russia's policies over the last few years. And that was the end of that discussion, because if a Romanian patriot can recognize a Russian patriot.... What reason is there to consult the New York Times to find out the Putin plan?
Until next time... do your own thinking.
Phil Butler, is a policy investigator and analyst, a political scientist and expert on Eastern Europe, he's an author of the recent bestseller "Putin's Praetorians" and other books. He writes exclusively for the online magazine "New Eastern Outlook." https://journal-neo.org/2019/06/25/vladimir-putin-wants-you-to-do-your-own-thinking-that-s-all/
Comment: One of the best ways to get an idea of what Putin 'wants' is to listen to what he has to say for himself: