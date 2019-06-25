© Reuters / Toru Hanai



An investigation is underway after a group of Royal Marines allegedly filmed themselves drawing a swastika on one of their fellow servicemen, causing military top brass to fear that the embarrassing footage could be leaked online.The Nazi "initiation" ceremony was filmed aboard a Royal Navy vessel during multi-national training exercises intended to "strike fear" into Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Mail on Sunday reported.The troops involved were part of the Future Commando Force (FCF) and have reportedly since been warned that they might be prevented from taking part in similar future missions thanks to the humiliating incidentOne commando told the paper that the exercises were supposed to send Putin "a message" that the UK and its allies have the "amphibious capability to defend Baltic and Scandinavian states" - and as such, this "wasn't a time to get drunk, daub swastikas on each other and do other unthinkable acts.". Military chiefs, the commando said, "might expect" something like this to happen occasionally back home, "but never on a ship sailing near Russian waters."A Ministry of Defence spokesperson called the behavior "unacceptable" and said it was aware that the video was circulating.with exercises involving staging mock battles and the recapture of chemical weapons stores off the coasts of Sweden and Denmark.