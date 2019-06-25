© Reuters / Manaure Quintero



© Reuters / Manaure Quintero



A Russian 'Air Force plane' has landed in Venezuela, according to photos and flight tracker data. In March, a similar event sparked a heated war of words between Moscow and Washington.The plane arrived at Venezuela's "main airport" on Monday, Reuters reported, referring to the Simon Bolivar International Airport outside of the Venezuelan capital of Caracas. The agency did not provide any further details about the aircraft.However, the photos released indeed show an Il-62 plane with a Russian flag and a tail number RA-86496 parked at the Caracas airport. The flight tracking websiteIf confirmed,March reports about the two planeslanding in Venezuela led Washington to demand Moscow "get out" of what it sees as its own "backyard."