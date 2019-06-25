© Times of Malta

An 'atmospheric tsunami' struck Malta's east coast early on Monday morning, sweeping small boats onto the rocks in Xemxija and registering on ocean monitoring stations in St Julian's.Aldo Drago, head of the University of Malta's oceanography research group, said the phenomenon was known as a coastal seiche, or milgħuba, caused by atmospheric changes.The phenomenon was captured by monitoring stations forming part of a national observing system run by the oceanography research group, positioned near Portomaso.Prof. Drago said that while sea level changes near Portomaso were quite limited, the effect would have been amplified within bays.Moreover, he said, the same phenomenon would have also occurred at Mellieħa Bay, which was known to oscillate in direct opposition to St Paul's Bay as two connected water bodies, and where sea level changes of more than one metre had been observed in the past.Prof. Drago also had some words of warning for the owners of vehicles parked on a quay close to where the phenomenon was observed: "Just a few centimetres higher and these sea level oscillations could well have well drifted the vehicles away!"