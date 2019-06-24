© Neuchâtel Police



Flash flooding caused major damage in Val-de-Ruz district of Neuchâtel Canton in western Switzerland from 21 June, 2019.The villages of Villiers and Dombresson were the worst hit,Local media reported some injuries to drivers as a result of the flooding. Neuchâtel Police called for witnesses of a road accident that occurred on 22 June but gave no further details.Val-de-Ruz district authorities and Neuchâtel Police said in a statement of 22 June:"Since last night, the authorities have been mobilized to deal with major damage suffered by the villages of Villiers and Dombresson as a result of the exceptional weather. The situation is now stabilized but the return to normal will take several days, even weeks."Several families have been relocated due to flooding and power cuts. Roads have been damaged and a road between Le Pâquier and Villiers is likely to be closed for weeks.Water infrastructure has also been damaged. Neuchâtel Police said "As a precautionary measure, water in the communal network for the villages of Villiers and Dombresson must be boiled before being consumed, even if at present no pollution has been detected."