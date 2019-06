© Noah Berger/Reuters



Perhaps it was expecting too much that the tech giants would check their political allegiances at the door to ensure fairness. Instead,June 2019 may go down in the history books as the defining moment when the American IT giants - in cahoots with the limping 'legacy' media - removed their masks, as well as their gloves, revealing the real threat they have become to the institution of US democracy, fragile as it already is.The New York Times got the ball rolling when it ran a front-page story ('The Making of a YouTube Radical') detailing the trials and tribulations of one tortured Caleb Cain, a college dropout who was "looking for direction" in life but instead tumbled headlong into a rabbit hole of "far-right politics on YouTube" where he eventually found himself "brainwashed" and "radicalized."The article, quoting "critics and independent researchers," which I suppose could mean just about anyone, saysSome people would call that the very same business model that keeps the wheels of capitalism rolling: Keep the product hot and spicy so that the consumer comes back for more.It may shock a lot of people, but a person does not have to be a Neo-Nazi to want strong national borders, for example, and laws that prohibit children from being taught about transgender lifestyles in grade school. Yet that is exactly how the right-leaning creators are being portrayed. AndAt the same time,First, customers of the video platform, according to the Times, lack any sort of free will and independence. Thus, when a video appears in the recommendation box the user - not unlike a helpless heroin addict - will automatically press 'play', thereby involuntarily becoming subjected to yet another right-wing indoctrination session. Soon enough there's a veritable vegetable sitting in front of the computer, helpless to pull itself away from the recommended video selections.The article also assumes, with amazing naiveté, that people could not have had uneasy feelings about some issue until a crafty content creator came along and presented it to them. That is simply absurd. Such assumptions infantilize the user, making him appear incapable of making rational judgments on everyday social and political issues. The real reason, of course, thatNevertheless, it is necessary, Google believes, that these YouTube creators be demonetized and banished from the platform,But the Times hit piece was not the only whiff of grapeshot to grab the headlines. YouTube also demonstrated thatJames O'Keefe, Project Veritas founder, slammed YouTube's decision in a statement posted on Twitter."The established media and technology are so afraid of investigative journalism they need to censor it. YouTube calls REPORTING on someone by showing their face and name, and how they added a pro-life group to a porn blacklist, a 'privacy complaint.' Would they do this to NYT?" he wrote.So here we have a situation where the largest American social media companies are able to shame and ban users with impunity, while also deleting efforts by any outside agency that demonstrates their political bias.This leads us to the crux of the matter:In other words, they are empowered to do the very thing that many of their platform users are not, and that is to support their political convictions without fear of reprisal, banning and censorship. They want to have their private cake and eat it too.Needless to say, such hypocrisy and double standards on the part of the social media behemoths cannot continue in the so-called 'land of the free.' And with US presidential elections approaching in 2020,The situation may get bad enough that the question of social media freedoms will even be heard on the debate floor during the campaigns. At least we can dream; it seems to be all we have left these days.