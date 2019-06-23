Colorado blasted with nearly two FEET of snow on first day of Summer

Colorado residents simultaneously celebrated the summer solstice and the falling of snow Friday.

Snow began to blanket areas west of Denver, where some cities saw more than 2 feet of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

About 20 inches fell in Steamboat Springs, KCNC reported.

More snow is expected to fall throughout the weekend.