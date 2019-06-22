noose
Earlier, Tehran announced that it busted a "large US cyber-espionage" network run by the CIA, arresting several spies. According to Tehran, the operation was organised and conducted in cooperation with "partners", without naming them.

Iranian defence employee, Jalal Haji Zwar, who allegedly collaborated with the CIA and spied for the United States, has been executed in Rajaishahr Prison, Iran, the Judiciary Organization of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic said in its statement. Jalal Haji Zwar worked as a contractor for the ministry-controlled Aerospace Industries Organization, but was dismissed in 2010.

The statement indicated that the evidence found in Zwar's house, namely documents and spy equipment, substantiated the accusations against him. It also stressed that the man had a chance to defend himself at a fair trial. In its ruling, the court sentenced him to death, while his spouse received a 15-year prison term for taking part in the espionage efforts.

Iran announced on 17 June that, in cooperation with partner-states, it managed to bust a "large US cyber-espionage" network, which was run by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). The operation resulted in the "detention and punishment of several spies in different countries".

The arrests came soon after Iran accused Washington of staging false-flag operations to blame the Islamic Republic for to justify military intervention. Washington alleges that Iran attacked oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, something that Tehran vehemently denies.

The US insists that it has video footage allegedly substantiating its claims that Iran placed limpet mines on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman. However, the accounts of crew members from one of the tankers, Kokuka Courageous, indicate that prior to the blast that damaged the vessel an object was seen flying towards the tanker.