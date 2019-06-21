Up at Alpine Visitor Center there is dense fog, the ground temperature is 38º, and the air temperature is 30º, with heavy sleet. Road has low visibility and some slick spots. ks pic.twitter.com/vCDYxnIx1a — RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) June 21, 2019



Beartooth Pass has been closed at the Montana-Wyoming state line since Thursday night. The winding Beartooth Highway reaches nearly 11,000 feet (3,350 meters) in elevation as it runs from the town of Red Lodge to the northeast entrance of Yellowstone, which is entering its busy season.Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park closed Friday,Snow also fell overnight in Montana's Glacier National Park and near Steamboat Springs, Colorado.Up to 10 inches of snow are forecast for Colorado's mountains through Sunday.Source: AP