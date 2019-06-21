© Global Look Press / Klaus Ohlenschläger

The price of Bitcoin has surged, exceeding its one-year high. The world's most popular cryptocurrency was trading at nearly $9,900 on Friday, continuing its 2019 rally that has seen its value nearly triple.Other digital currencies also rose on Friday, as typically happens when Bitcoin rallies. The third and second largest cryptocurrencies, Ethereum (ETH) and XRP, were up 7.79 and 4.25 percent correspondingly.Some Bitcoin bulls have already predicted that this upward move may signal that Bitcoin can soon reach the psychological level of $10,000. Not everyone is so positive, however, with the