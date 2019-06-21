© Global Look Press / S. Ziese

Beijing needs to take full advantage of the opportunities provided by the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and give more financial and policy support to its nuclear sector, senior Chinese industry official Wang Shoujun said.According to the official, China has to improve research and development, localize the production of key nuclear components, and grow both the domestic and foreign nuclear markets to make the most of the country's "comprehensive advantages" in costs and technology.The former chairman of the state-owned China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), Wang said that the country could build as many as 30 overseas nuclear reactors over the next decade through its involvement in the BRI.He pointed out that nuclear projects could bring Chinese firms as much as 1 trillion yuan ($145.52 billion) by 2030.China's flagship BRI megaproject (dubbed 'the new Silk Road') was announced six years ago by President Xi Jinping. It covers 152 countries in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The BRI is expected to significantly boost global trade, and cut trading costs by half for the countries involved.