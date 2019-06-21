Society's Child
Shiite mosque blast kills 10 in eastern Baghdad
Fri, 21 Jun 2019 16:50 UTC
Ten people died and thirty more sustained injuries as a result of an explosion in Imam Mahdi's mosque in the Baladiyat district of the Iraqi capital, the Baghdad Today media outlet reported citing its security sources.
According to the local media, a terrorist wearing a suicide belt had conducted the attack.
The site where the blast took place has been cordoned off by security services.
There are conflicting reports on the death toll; the local media outlet Baghdad Informer reports that the explosion resulted in the death of seven people.
The blast comes after two projectiles were launched the day before in the Iraqi province of Basra, according to Iraqi security services. The city is home to a number of foreign and Iraqi oil companies and fields.
Restriction of free thought and free speech is the most dangerous of all subversions. It is the one un-American act that could most easily defeat us.
What difference does it make since all governments and religions are Luciferian.
SOTTites: As Johnstone points out, the twits' tweets on her comment give us a view of just how brainwashed are the masses. I grant that a...
What's sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander. If any assumption is made that everyone is OK with a Christian prayer to start a secular...
The retribution is coming. The circle is complete. Society has a very crude way of revenge. The more daredevilish is the vulgarity of these...
It's constantly shocking to me that Trump communicates with the vocabulary and at the comprehension level of a fourth to fifth grader. It's even...