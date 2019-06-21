In a series of tweets on June 21, Trump said he called off strikes targeting three sites in Iran just 10 minutes before they were to be carried out.
He said he did so because he was told that the number of casualties may reach 150 people, which the president said was "not proportionate" to the downing of the unmanned U.S. surveillance aircraft.
"I am in no hurry," Trump tweeted. "Our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world. Sanctions are biting & more added last night. Iran can NEVER have Nuclear Weapons, not against the USA, and not against the WORLD!"
Iran says it has "indisputable" evidence that the U.S. surveillance drone was shot down after it violated Iranian airspace. The United States says the aircraft was downed while in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz.
The U.S. envoy on Iran, Brian Hook, said on June 21 that it was "important we do everything" to deescalate tensions with Iran.
Comment: Perhaps this is relevant here: Conflicting agendas: Trump tells team to tone down tough talk on Iran
"Our diplomacy does not give Iran the right to respond with military force," Hook said on June 21 in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. "Iran needs to meet our diplomacy with diplomacy and not military force."
Comment: "Diplomacy." Yeah, right. It's not as if Iran shot down a jet carrying diplomats. Or does Hook consider a Global Hawk drone to be "diplomatic" in nature?
Reuters quotes Iranian government officials as saying that Tehran received a message from Trump via Oman overnight warning of an imminent attack on Iran and calling for talks.
The Iranian officials told Reuters that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was against having "any kind of talks" with the United States, but he would be given the message about the imminent attack.
Comment: The spokesman for Iran's National Security Council disputed this report, saying "The US didn't send any message" and "This issue is not in any way correct." If so, there seem to be two contradictory narratives coming from the Iranians. Elijah Magnier also heard from Iranian sources that they had received a warning:
The U.S. military says the $160 million unmanned surveillance aircraft was flying over the Strait of Hormuz in international airspace when it was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.
But Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) maintains it shot down a U.S. "spy" drone that had turned off its tracking equipment as it flew over Iran's southern province of Hormozgan -- saying the flight was a clear crossing of "our red line."
In its June 21 statement, Iran's Foreign Ministry said "even some parts of the drone's wreckage have been retrieved from Iran's territorial waters."
Later, Iranian state TV released images of what it said were "retrieved sections of a U.S. military drone." The photos showed what appeared to be the remains of a U.S. Navy RQ-4A Global Hawk, AP reported.
General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the head of the IRGC's aviation division, told Iranian state TV on June 21 that Iranian forces warned the U.S. military several times before launching a missile at the drone.
"Unfortunately, they did not answer," he said.
Hajizadeh also said Iran refrained from shooting down a U.S. Navy Boeing P-8 Poseidon plane with 35 people on board that he said was accompanying the downed drone.
"With the U.S. drone in the region there was also an American P-8 plane with 35 people on board," Iran's hard-line Tasnim news agency quoted Hajizadeh as saying. "This plane also entered our airspace and we could have shot it down, but we did not."
Hajizadeh said the debris of the drone in the photos broadcast by state TV had been collected from Iran's territorial waters.
"We hope that our enemies do not make such mistakes again," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Musavi said in an interview with state broadcaster IRIB on June 21. "We have informed the UN and lodged a protest there against this clear and provocative violation of the United States."
Meanwhile, major international airlines -- including British Airways, Australia's Qantas, Dutch carrier KLM, Germany's Lufthansa, Emirates, Malaysia Airlines, and Singapore Airlines -- said they were suspending flights over the Strait of Hormuz.
The move came after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency order banning U.S. carriers from flying in Iranian airspace over the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman.
Retaliatory Strikes 'Abruptly' Called Off
The downing of the drone came amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington. The United States has blamed Tehran for a series of attacks on oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz -- including two tankers that were attacked in the Gulf of Oman on June 13.
According to a U.S. official who spoke to AP, the strikes were recommended by the Pentagon and were among the options presented to senior administration officials.
Officials said Trump had initially approved attacks on several Iranian targets, including radar and missile batteries, the Times reported.
The report said the strikes were to take place just before dawn on June 21 to minimize the risk to Iranian military personnel or to civilians.
Comment: Apparently the aircraft and warships were already in position and ready to fire when Trump called off the attack. But some doubt the truthfulness of this narrative:
Trump had already been playing down the downing of the drone, calling it unintentional and relatively minor. So there are several possibilities: the hawks planned and pushed for the strike (with or without initially convincing Trump, who finally decided to abandon the idea), the strike was planned as a bit of political theater a la the strikes on Syria in previous years complete with warnings to the Iranians in order to avoid further escalation and retaliation (which the Iranians may have rejected).
Sputnik reports: Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister gave this assessment of the current situation: This report suggests what many already suspect, that Bolton is the one pushing hardest for Trump to go full Neocon on Iran: But judging from his public statements, it seems Pompeo is more in the Bolton camp than the Trump camp. Trump watches Tucker Carlson. Maybe Carlson is the one Trump is really listening to:
Along the same lines, Abdel Bari Atwan warns: That last bit is in reference to a missile strike on a Saudi desalination plant, allegedly originating from Yemen.