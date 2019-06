Retaliatory Strikes 'Abruptly' Called Off

U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed that he ordered U.S. military strikes against Iran in retaliation for the shooting down of a U.S. Navy drone on June 20.In a series of tweets on June 21, Trump said he called off strikes targeting three sites in Iran just 10 minutes before they were to be carried out.He said he did so"I am in no hurry," Trump tweeted. "Our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world. Sanctions are biting & more added last night. Iran can NEVER have Nuclear Weapons, not against the USA, and not against the WORLD!"Iran says it has "indisputable" evidence that the U.S. surveillance drone was shot down after it violated Iranian airspace. The United States says the aircraft was downed while in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz."Our diplomacy does not give Iran the right to respond with military force," Hook said on June 21 in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. "Iran needs to meet our diplomacy with diplomacy and not military force."Reuters quotes Iranian government officials as saying thatThe Iranian officials told Reuters that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was against having "any kind of talks" with the United States, but he would be given the message about the imminent attack.The U.S. military says the $160 million unmanned surveillance aircraft was flying over the Strait of Hormuz in international airspace when it was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.But Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) maintains it shot down a U.S. "spy" drone that had turned off its tracking equipment as it flew over Iran's southern province of Hormozgan -- saying the flight was a clear crossing of "our red line."In its June 21 statement, Iran's Foreign Ministry said "even some parts of the drone's wreckage have been retrieved from Iran's territorial waters."Later, Iranian state TV released images of what it said were "retrieved sections of a U.S. military drone." The photos showed what appeared to be the remains of a U.S. Navy RQ-4A Global Hawk, AP reported.General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the head of the IRGC's aviation division,"Unfortunately, they did not answer," he said.Hajizadeh also said Iran"With the U.S. drone in the region there was also an American P-8 plane with 35 people on board," Iran's hard-line Tasnim news agency quoted Hajizadeh as saying.Hajizadeh said the debris of the drone in the photos broadcast by state TV had been collected from Iran's territorial waters."We hope that our enemies do not make such mistakes again," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Musavi said in an interview with state broadcaster IRIB on June 21. "We have informed the UN and lodged a protest there against this clear and provocative violation of the United States."Meanwhile,-- including British Airways, Australia's Qantas, Dutch carrier KLM, Germany's Lufthansa, Emirates, Malaysia Airlines, and Singapore Airlines --The move came after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency order banning U.S. carriers from flying in Iranian airspace over the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman.The downing of the drone came amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington. The United States has blamed Tehran for a series of attacks on oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz -- including two tankers that were attacked in the Gulf of Oman on June 13.According to a U.S. official who spoke to AP,Officials said Trump had initially approved attacks on several Iranian targets, including radar and missile batteries, the Times reported.The report said the strikes were to take place just before dawn on June 21 to minimize the risk to Iranian military personnel or to civilians.