A high-profile court case against decorated SEAL Eddie Gallagher, accused of killing an ISIS teen fighter and shooting at civilians in Iraq, has taken a sudden twist: the medic witness claimed responsibility for the boy's death.The ISIS fighter, reportedly 15 years old, was treated for shrapnel wounds and breathing difficulties by the Navy SEALs medical team, who were supposed to hand him over to the Iraqis.Gallagher is facing life in prison for the alleged stabbing.Prosecutors, however, cast doubt on Scott's account of events, which has never been mentioned before by any of the witnesses to the incident, noting that Scott's own previous written testimony contradicts the bombshell revelations.While Scott's confessions might seem baffling and profoundly suspicious to some, Gallagher's attorney, Tim Parlatore, emerged jubilant from the court, saying that he expects that "at the end of this [trial] there will be a not guilty verdict.""Today, the truth started to come out. What we've been saying for all this time, this is a shoddy investigation. No investigator, no prosecutor has ever asked the question: What is the cause of death?" he told journalists outside the court.Investigators said fellow SEALs even tampered with his rifle and fired warning shots to discourage civilians coming closer out of fear Gallagher would kill them.