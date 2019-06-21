© Reuters / Hannah McKay

We don't want him, but the Pentagon does, and the Pentagon may eventually get its way.

A lawyer for WikiLeaks' Julian Assange has confirmed that the Pentagon - not the White House or any other government agency whose secrets he leaked - was driving the nearly decade-long campaign to destroy the publisher.Robertson's "high connections" got him an audience with Obama administration insiders after he learned of the secret grand jury they had convened against Assange in 2010, he told Phillip Adams on ABC's Radio National on Thursday.While the, it never attempted to wield the law against a publisher.And the Pentagon has finally gotten its way. British Home Secretary Sajid Javid signed a request for a US extradition order earlier this month, and Assange will face a full extradition hearing in February.He is charged with 17 violations of the Espionage Act, including obtaining and disclosing national defense information, plus an earlier count of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion, concerning a massive trove of classified documents given to WikiLeaks by military intelligence analyst Bradley (now Chelsea) Manning. The Iraq and Afghanistan War Logs, as they were titled for publication, exposed US atrocities including the torture of detainees and murder of civilians and constituted the largest leak of military secrets in US history.If he is found guilty - and it is highly unlikely that the Eastern District of Virginia court where he will be tried and where no "national security" defendant has ever won a case, will acquit him - he faces 170 years in prison.The Pentagon's mission is all but accomplished. Assange has been so thoroughly smeared most of his supporters doubt he will ever get a fair trial.