© CC0

The acting Pentagon chief has green-lighted the deployment of 1,000 additional troops to the Middle East, citing "reliable, credible" intelligence on recent attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf that Washington blames on Iran.In a statement Monday, Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said he approved US Central Command (CENTCOM)'s earlier request to increase forces to "address air, naval, and ground-based threats in the Middle East."The growing threat from Tehran was given as justification for the buildup. Washington has blamed Iran for a number of incidents in the region over the last two months. Tehran denies its involvement.A recent report, citing UN sources in New York, alleged thatIran has refuted all the allegations about its involvement in the incidents, pointing to a vast record of 'false flag' operations carried out by the US to back up its interests around the world.