According to police sources, the 29-year-old officer was found behind the 121st Precinct in a locked car and he was found by an off-duty officer who immediately called 911.The NYPD said the officer had only been on the job for six years.The incident isof events involving NYPD officers and apparent suicides this month.Two members of the NYPD reportedly took their own lives last week.who had reportedly been with the NYPD for decades.who had also served for many years.The tragedies prompted the department to issue an urgent statement on the deaths; pleading with officers to seek help if they are having difficulties in their personal or professional lives."We cannot hide from this incredibly important discussion. We must not pretend that these things don't happen, or that such tragic deaths are somehow a fact of life. Importantly, we cannot sit idly by and just pray that they don't happen again. We have to take action now," NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said in a statement on June 6.After Friday's fatal shooting, the commissioner quickly responded, saying "this is a mental-health crisis.""Cops spend so much of their days assisting others. But before we can help the people we serve, it is imperative that we first help ourselves. There is no shame in seeking assistance from the many resources available," O'Neill said Friday.The NYPD also listed the following resources for officers in need of help.