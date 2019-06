© Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images



White House counselor Kellyanne Conway violated the Hatch Act on "numerous occasions" and should be removed from the government, a United States federal office announced Thursday.The recommendation was made by Henry Kerner, head of the Office of Special Counsel, in a letter and report sent to President Trump recommending she be removed from federal service.The Office of Special Counsel, led by Kerner, whom Trump nominated to the post, is charged with enforcing the Hatch Act and is not connected to now-former special counsel Robert S. Mueller's Russia investigation."Ms. Conway's violations, if left unpunished, would send a message to all federal employees that they need not abide by the Hatch Act's restrictions. Her actions thus erode the principal foundation of our democratic system-the rule of law," the letter said.Kerner's assessment is a follow-up to a March 2018 report in which the Office of Special Counsel found violations over the course of two TV interviews during which Conway advocated for and against candidates in the 2017 Alabama special election for U.S. Senate.It noted that Conway "downplayed the significance of the law as applied to her" during a May 29 interview.The White House argued the OSC was violating Conway's free speech rights and suggested the letter was motivated by politics.Separately, a letter sent to Kerner by White House counsel Pat Cipollone said the OSC report was "based on numerous grave legal, factual, and procedural errors."After the letter's release, Conway was asked by a reporter in the White House to react to it. She pointed to the door and said, "Can you leave, please?" Asked again, Conway said, "I have no reaction. Why would I give you a reaction?"OSC is an independent agency that "protects federal employees and applicants from prohibited personnel practices," according to its website.Conway has served as Trump's counselor since the inauguration, often appearing for interviews on behalf of the president. Before that the longtime pollster worked as Trump's campaign manager in the final months of the 2016 campaign.He determined that Conway used her "@KellyannePolls" account on Twitter to perform her official duties, but also engaged in "significant political activity." This included her retweet of a March 31 message that referred to Biden as "Creepy Uncle Joe."Conway removed her White House title from her Twitter bio, leaving her profile blank, in October 2018, after Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed a complaint with the Office of Special Counsel for potential violations of the Hatch Act.Violations of the Hatch Act can result in removal from federal service, a demotion, or a civil penalty up to $1,000.