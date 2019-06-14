Man & woman killed by lightning strike in Mammoth Park in Westmoreland County. @WPXI officer here told me it happened across the lake. This is as close as we can get. pic.twitter.com/e67a11gL0n — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) June 13, 2019



A young man and woman, both 18 years old, were killed by a lightning strike during a thunderstorm Thursday in a park in Mt. Pleasant.The Westmoreland County Coroner's Office identified the victims as Brendan McGowan, of North Huntingdon, and Kaitlyn Rosensteel, of Donora. The agency said McGowan and Rosensteel had "injuries consistent with being struck by lightning."A report from the coroner's office said witnesses heard a loud crack and saw a large flash of light in the area where the two were fishing. The agency said witnesses found the splintered tree and the two people below it.McGowan and Rosensteel were pronounced dead at the scene.Emergency dispatchers said the lightning strike happened about 4 p.m. at Mammoth Park. Authorities said McGowan and Rosensteel were on a small island in the middle of the lake when the storm blew through.The coroner's office said an autopsy will be performed on both people.