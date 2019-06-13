© AP Photo/Patrick Semansky



President Trump wants to make it easier for genetically engineered plants and animals to enter the food supply, and he signed an executive order Tuesday directing federal agencies to simplify the "regulatory maze" for producers.The move comes as companies are turning to newer genetic engineering techniques that make it easier to tinker with the traits of plants and animals.Greg Jaffe, biotechnology director at the Center for Science in the Public Interest, said the impact of the executive order will depend on the details of how it's carried out by federal agencies. Simply deregulating could make people lose confidence in genetically engineered foods, he said.How genetically engineered plants and animals are currently regulated in the U.S. varies depending on the exact methods used to produce them, and federal agencies have already been working to clarify policies as new technologies have emerged. But already, some aspects of the administration's approach have worried consumer advocacy groups.But Jaydee Hanson of the Center for Food Safety said gene editing could also be used to make more significant changes, including those that would never happen in nature, and said oversight is necessary.The executive order may have a bigger impact for genetically engineered animals, which are currently regulated by the Food and Drug Administration and could face greater hurdles. A genetically modified salmon that grows faster than regular salmon underwent years of regulatory reviews before being approved.In the meantime, other companies have been using the newer gene-editing techniques to develop other plants and animals .(AP)