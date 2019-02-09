Gene-Edited Chickens Created

Gene Editing Causes Side Effects in Animals

GE Foods Could Affect Gene Expression Patterns in Humans

"It is now clear that horizontal transfer of GM DNA does happen, and very often. Evidence dating from the early 1990s indicates that ingested DNA in food and feed can indeed survive the digestive tract, and pass through the intestinal wall to enter the bloodstream. The digestive tract is a hot spot for horizontal gene transfer to and between bacteria and other microorganisms.

Recent evidence obtained with direct detection methods indicates that horizontal transfer of GM DNA is routinely underestimated, largely because the overwhelming majority of bacteria in the environment and particularly in the gut cannot be cultured.



... Higher organisms including human beings are even more susceptible to horizontal gene transfer than bacteria, because unlike bacteria, which require sequence homology (similarity) for incorporation into the genome, higher organisms do not."

GMO Chickens Produced to Make Cheaper Drugs

Animals Being Gene-Edited for Disease Prevention and More

Are Gene-Edited Foods in Your Supermarket?

unintended changes to DNA.

Biotech Companies are Gaining Power by Taking Over the Government

Don't Be Duped by Industry Shills!

There's No Better Time to Act - Here's What You Can Do





Sources and References