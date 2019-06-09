A few weeks before Schiff's announcement on Sater, far Left Buzzfeed released another bogus report stating President Trump's attorney Michael Cohen was following President Trump's orders to lie about an unsupported story on Russia.
Mueller's team, in an attempt to prevent a leak investigation into it's operations, came out 24 hours later and said the story was false.
Now we know that the entire junk report was provided to Buzzfeed by Clinton and Mueller lackey, Felix Sater.
Paul Sperry reported that the individual behind the Buzzfeed fake news story lying about President Trump was none other than Sater, a deep state dirt-bag close to the Clintons and Mueller and his gang of crooks:
It was reported that Sater's connections began in 1998 [emphasis added]:
None of this stopped the Mueller gang from using Sater as a material witness in their Russia collusion sham.Sater pleaded guilty to racketeering in December 1998. But instead of being sentenced, Sater, like 16 other defendants in the case, signed a cooperation agreement with the US government, and his entire case file was sealed.
Signing Sater's cooperation agreement for the Department of Justice was Andrew Weissmann, then an assistant US attorney and now a key member of the special counsel's team. Mueller himself would be the FBI director for most of the time Sater served as a source.
The US attorney who oversaw Sater's pump-and-dump case was Loretta Lynch, later the attorney general under President Barack Obama. While the Senate was considering her confirmation, Sen. Orrin Hatch asked Lynch about how her office handled Sater's fraud case. In a written response, she said:"The defendant in question, Felix Sater, provided valuable and sensitive information to the government during the course of his cooperation, which began in or about December 1998. For more than 10 years, he worked with prosecutors providing information crucial to national security and the conviction of over 20 individuals, including those responsible for committing massive financial fraud and members of La Cosa Nostra. For that reason, his case was initially sealed."To the government, he was no longer Felix Sater; in public he was referred to as John Doe, while in hundreds of pages of FBI interview reports, his code name was "The Quarterback."
In the Mueller report Sater is mentioned in the text and footnotes more than 100 times! The Mueller team introduces Sater in the report as a New York based real estate adviser:
Not once in the Mueller report does the Mueller gang refer to Sater's connections with the Clintons, Loretta Lynch or with Andrew Weissmann, the suspected drafter of the Mueller report.In the late summer of 2015, the Trump Organization received a new inquiry about pursuing a Trump Tower project in Moscow. In approximately September 2015, Felix Sater, a New York based real estate advisor, contacted Michael Cohen, then-executive vice president of the Trump Organization and special counsel to Donald J. Trump.
Today John Sullivan from The Hill released information that another key witness referred to as a Russian is not even Russian:
It looks like Kilimnik is not the only source the Mueller team used to frame President Trump!In Mueller's report, Ukrainian businessman, Konstantin Kilimnik - the so-called Russian who Paul Manafort shared internal polling data with (gasp) isn't a Russian, he's actually as a "sensitive" intelligence source for the U.S. State Department who informed on Ukrainian and Russian matters, reported Solomon.
The entire Clinton-Mueller cabal is coming undone. The Mueller Report is a joke as more and more lies are unveiled in the Democrats' attempted coup to remove President Trump from office.
Hat Tip D. Manny
Comment: