First crop assessment coming June 09, survey experts will give emergence report and health of US crop even though they will only use the 45% that has emerged as the picture for all of US corn. Australia record snow and kangaroos are in distress because of cold as Al Gore visits to train Australians on Climate Change. Massive bomb cyclone hits France, emerging crops will be hit with 100mph winds. So much above normal rain 274% the state of Oklahoma is now named Soaklahoma.