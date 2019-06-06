Snow fell in Salekhard, the administrative centre of Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug,Artem Koshkin, head of the Yamalo-Nenets Centre for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring, told reporters."It is not for the first year. And last year was the same situation. It is not quite ordinary, but it is difficult to call the situation extreme. It's normal for us, we live on the Arctic Circle, such weather is quite possible", Koshkin stated.The strongest snowfall covered the capital of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug and the neighbouring town ofalone. About 50 units of special equipment took to the streets for two days to clean up the aftermath.but even then the regional centre of hydrometeorology stated that this was "quite normal". Real summer usually comes to Yamal closer to the second half of June, the centre's representative explained.